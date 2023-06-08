Kenya: Ad-Hoc Committee Probing Siaya DG Oduol Says Allegations Substantiated

8 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Siaya — The Siaya County Assembly Committee probing the conduct of deputy Governor William Oduo says it has substantiated all the allegations against him that include abuse of office and gross misconduct.

In its report, the committee further indicated that it had proved the violation of the constitution charge against him.

It stated that it relied on documented submissions from the witnesses', interrogation of written submissions, review of relevant legal statutes and findings.

The special committee also proved allegations of bullying and misleading the public by giving false information.

