African Court Commends Tanzania for Construction of Permanent Premises

Arusha — On 2 June, the government of Tanzania officially handed over the construction site to the appointed constructors.

Demonstrating its commitment, the Tanzanian government allocated a budget of Tshs 4,000,000,000 (approximately US$1.7 million) in June 2022, and this month made an additional budgetary contribution of Tshs 5,400,000,000 (US$2 million) towards the construction. The estimated total cost for the project is Tshs 61 billion (about US$25,792,811).

During the site handing over ceremony at LakiLaki area, located 25 kilometers on the outskirts of Arusha town, Justice Imani Daud Aboud emphasized Tanzania's dedication to fulfilling its promise of constructing the African Court's permanent premises. She expressed optimism that the Court would be ready for occupation within the next 24 months.

Presently, the African Court operates from temporary offices located at the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA) buildings, pending the completion of the permanent premises.

The construction of the African Court's permanent premises in Arusha signifies a significant milestone towards enhancing the Court's institutional capacity and promoting the rule of law within the African continent.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is a continental court established by African countries to ensure the protection of human and peoples' rights in Africa. It complements and reinforces the functions of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The Court was established by pursuant to Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Establishment of an African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, (the Protocol) which was adopted by Member States of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, in June 1998. The Protocol came into force on 25 January 2004. The Court officially started its operations in July 2006 in Addis Ababa and a year later moved to its permanent seat in Arusha, Tanzania.

2. The Court is composed of 11 Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

3. The Court meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold an Extra-Ordinary Sessions.

Further information on the Court can be obtained from the Court's website at www.african-court.org.