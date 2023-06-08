Algeria: President of the Republic's Speech At National Seminar On Cyber-Security

ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired the opening ceremony of the National Seminar on "The National Cybersecurity Strategy: For a Cyber-Resilient Algeria" on Wednesday at the Army's National Circle in Beni Messous (Algiers), where he delivered a speech translated by APS:

"In the name of Allah, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

Prayer and peace be upon His Messenger,

Prime Minister,

General of the Army, Chief of Staff of the People's National Army,

Ministers,

Your Excellency the Ambassador,

Major Generals and Generals,

Honorable Officers,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

This seminar, which provides a wider forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, is a valuable opportunity to consider ways of developing the mastery of cyber-security in the field, through interaction and complementarity between experts and those responsible for sensitive IT systems in ministerial departments and state institutions.

It is also an opportunity to assess the national digital scene, as well as the current situation in the field of cyber-security at both national and international levels.

The definition of cyber threats and the implementation of effective control and detection mechanisms, as well as a state of readiness in the event of risk, are today's main forward-looking requirements for ensuring the full security required for key facilities on a safe and permanent basis, as part of the national security framework in its political, military, economic and societal dimensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In order to protect the national interest and ensure that our security and sovereignty prevail at all times, we encourage the development of international partnerships and cooperation agreements, given that cyberspace is a common zone with no geographical borders.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Winning the challenge of cyber security is an undertaking that essentially relies on the development of human resources, with their experienced skills and awareness of the vitality of the missions assigned to them. We attach utmost importance to this goal as part of the State's vision to achieve a qualitative leap in the management of public affairs, through the development of a studied national strategy for digitization.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the huge efforts and sacrifices made by the People's National Army (ANP) the worthy heir to the National Liberation Army (ALN), a school of nationalism and the values of the Republic, which tirelessly defends the security of our beloved country, in all geopolitical contexts, including in cyberspace, thanks to nationalist men jealous of Algeria, who make the proactive national system of prevention and protection against cyber threats a bulwark for the protection of the State and its institutions.

I hereby announce the official opening of your seminar and wish you every success in your work.