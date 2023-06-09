South Africa: Diplomatic Immunity 'Standard Practice' for Summits, Says Cabinet

Cabinet says it has noted the gazetting of a notice for the Diplomatic Immunity and Privileges Act, which is a standard practice for international summits held in South Africa.

"The immunities are for the conference and not for specific individuals. This is a standard conferment of immunities that we do for all international conferences and summits held in South Africa, irrespective of the level of participation.

"They are meant to protect the conference and its attendees from the jurisdiction of the host country for the duration of the conference," Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said at Thursday's Post Cabinet briefing.

This as preparations are well underway for the upcoming BRICS Summit, which will be held from 22 to 24 August 2023.

As part of the build-up, South Africa successfully hosted the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on 1 June 2023 in Cape Town.

District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo

Meanwhile, preparations are under way for the seventh DDM Presidential Imbizo on 30 June 2023 in the uThukela District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The three spheres of government will interact with residents on service delivery challenges, as well as plans for development.

A series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors is already underway to assess service delivery and engage with communities.