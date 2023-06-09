Kenya: City Hall Completes 5.8 Cubic Metres Borehole Project at New Eastleigh Primary School

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has completed a 5.8 cubic metres borehole project at New Eastleigh Primary School.

The borehole, which has been installed with three water tanks, with a capacity of 10,000 litres each, is set to supply at least 40 000 litres per day to the more than 1,400 pupils at the school.

Speaking during the site visit today when he met with the project engineers, County Director for Water and Sanitation Mr. Mario Kainga said that the project is complete and awaits official commissioning.

Mr Mario encouraged the school head teacher to take advantage of the water and plant more indigenous trees in the compound for sustainability of the borehole. He also assured the school of the water safety, which he said has been tested for floride levels.

The school head teacher, Mr. Tala Hassan said the county has solved a very big problem with water, which the school has experienced for a very long time.

According to Mr. Hassan, the water will not only help maintain general standards of cleanliness in the school but also help the muslim pupils who are majority at 99% and need water for ablution before prayers every day.

Mr. Hassan said that the school has previously faced a lot of water challenges as they depended on water bowsers and most of the time purchasing water, which very expensive.

The school head said that with the availability of water, the school is set to attract more learners.