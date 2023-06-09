Kenya: City Hall Completes 5.8 Cubic Metres Borehole Project at New Eastleigh Primary School

8 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi County Government has completed a 5.8 cubic metres borehole project at New Eastleigh Primary School.

The borehole, which has been installed with three water tanks, with a capacity of 10,000 litres each, is set to supply at least 40 000 litres per day to the more than 1,400 pupils at the school.

Speaking during the site visit today when he met with the project engineers, County Director for Water and Sanitation Mr. Mario Kainga said that the project is complete and awaits official commissioning.

Mr Mario encouraged the school head teacher to take advantage of the water and plant more indigenous trees in the compound for sustainability of the borehole. He also assured the school of the water safety, which he said has been tested for floride levels.

The school head teacher, Mr. Tala Hassan said the county has solved a very big problem with water, which the school has experienced for a very long time.

According to Mr. Hassan, the water will not only help maintain general standards of cleanliness in the school but also help the muslim pupils who are majority at 99% and need water for ablution before prayers every day.

Mr. Hassan said that the school has previously faced a lot of water challenges as they depended on water bowsers and most of the time purchasing water, which very expensive.

The school head said that with the availability of water, the school is set to attract more learners.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.