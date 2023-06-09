Kenya: President Ruto to Attend 22nd COMESA Summit in Lusaka

Nairobi — President William Ruto will Thursday attend the 22nd Summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)Heads of State and Government in Zambia's Capital Lusaka.

The summit will bring together leaders from various countries to discuss the state of integration in the COMESA region, as well as matters of peace and security.

State House Spokesperson, Hussein Mohamed, confirmed President Ruto's participation in a statement, highlighting the significance of the summit.

The theme for this year's gathering is "Economic Integration for a Thriving COMESA Anchored on Green Investment, Value Addition, and Tourism."

The choice of this theme stems from the need to address the prevailing regional and global economic and trade dynamics, including the effects of COVID-19 which, especially affected tourism- dependent economies

"Besides, the current geo-politics that continue to affect global supply chains, such as the conflict in Eastern Europe, high debt burdens and extreme weather conditions among others continue to weigh heavily on regional economies," COMESA says in its website.

According to COMESA the theme was designed to rally its Member States on key areas of focus in dealing with a variety of challenges to ensure the COMESA regional integration agenda remains on track.

The COMESA Theme is jointly developed by the host government in collaboration with the COMESA Secretariat.

"It therefore reflects the focus of the incoming chair of the Summit during his/her tenure," COMESA states.

The COMESA Heads of State and Government Summit is the forum that brings together the Heads of State or Government of the Member States and is officially referred to as The Authority.

The Authority is the supreme Policy Organ of the Common Market.

It is responsible for the general policy and direction and control of the performance of the executive functions of the Common Market and the achievement of its aims and objectives and has such other powers as are vested in it under the COMESA Treaty.

COMESA is the largest regional economic organization in Africa, with 19 member states and a population of about 390 million.

COMESA has a free trade area, with 19 member states, and launched a customs union in 2009.