Rwanda: New Music - Logan Joe, Bwiza, Christopher Among Artistes That Released New Songs This Week

As big artistes around the world start releasing summer tunes, Rwandan musicians are not left out.

From megastars like Christopher, to upcoming musicians like Logan Joe, Bwiza and Kenny Sol, Rwandan musicians are delivering back to back smash hits that are running shows around town.

The New Times highlights the best new songs that premiered this week

Pasadena - Christopher

After plotting a comeback with big hits like Micasa, Nibido and Hashtag among many others, Christopher is back with a new face.

This time, the artiste has dropped a slow Afrobeats tune, different to his recent releases that were highly produced in the Kompa and zouk genres.

Dubbed Pasadena, the hit track was produced by Element pro and shot in different cities of Europe.

It has close to 500, 000 streams on different streaming platforms within less than a week.

Paris - Logan Joe

One of the promising youngsters of Rwanda, Logan Joe, is not giving his fans time to rest this summer.

The tricky hit maker has already dropped the first song on his upcoming EP's tracklist.

The song, dubbed 'Paris', is acclaimed as Logan Joe's best videoclip ever since he started making music.

It was produced by Pro Zed and directed by Chico Berry, one of the best video directors in the country today.

Do Me - Bwiza

Bwiza is on the rise and nothing will stop her. The young female artiste, who ventured in the business of making music last year, has produced a number of hits and 'Do Me' is the most recent one.

The song was produced by Kiiz, one of the new in-house producers at Country Records, who is making back to back smash bangers only.

Released two days ago, the track is currently among the top five trending in the country. It has over 100, 000 views on YouTube.

Stronger Than Before - Kenny Sol

Kenny Sol's mission to take over Rwanda's music industry is close to succession.

The young artiste is dropping hits more than ever, and 'Stronger Than Before' is the most recent among them.

The track breaks down Kenny Sol's journey from being a young boy singing in Yemba Voice, to headlining big events like the BAL halftime shows.

The track has over 200, 000 views on YouTube within less than a week.

Ndikwikora - Misteak ft. B-Threy

The 'Kucyaro' hitmaker has dropped a new album that featured big artistes like B-Threy among others.

B Threy featured on track three of the album which is the most streamed song on the whole project.

Dubbed Kwikora, the song was produced in the Drill genre, a move that won hearts and admiration of many music lovers.

It is among the 17 tracks on Misteak's recently released album dubbed TWOKFORTY.