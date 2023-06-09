Kenya: It Is Urgent We Bring Ruto Back to Earth - Odinga to Kenyans

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to return President William Ruto back to earth by rejecting the excess taxation proposed in the Finance Bill which is set to subject Kenyans to harsh economic times.

Odinga asserted that the proposed taxes in the Finance Bill 2023 has cast aspersions on whether the government understands the issues facing Kenyans.

"Looking at the proposals, one cannot help asking what planet does Ruto live on? Does he understand what Kenyans are going through?" he posed.

"It is urgent that we bring Ruto back to earth because he lives on another planet," Odinga added.

The Azimio Leader explained that the Finance Bill has exposed the disconnect between what he termed as Ruto's fantasy and the experiences of ordinary people.

While highlighting significant concerns on the tax bill that have occasioned the zeal for the opposition coalition to oppose it.

Odinga noted that the proposed levies relating to the Income Tax Act, Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, Tax Procedures Act and Excise Duty Act will stifle economic growth in the country.

"We must tell Ruto that when people choose to stay indoors because they want to spend less on expensive goods, it is bad for the economy. And we must tell Ruto that these things are happening now, here in this country," Odinga said.

Poking holes on the Housing Flagship Project by the government which will require employed Kenyans to part with 3 percent of their salary, Odinga termed it a fantasy dream.

He called out the government administration for overstepping their mandate by coercing Kenyans to forcefully invest in the project through levy deductions.

"The government cannot agree whether it is a tax or an investment. Nobody knows how government became an investment advisor to Kenyans. They ignore concerns by employers and employees that many paylips are already overwhelmed by deductions, loans and lack of pay rise," said Odinga.

The Opposition Coalition has castigated the move by the government to impose 16 percent VAT on maize flour, cassava flour, and wheat flour amidst the current high cost of living.

He added, "From his fantasy world, Ruto wants to double the VAT on fuel from 8 per cent to 16 per cent. Pump prices will increase by Kshs 9 per litre of diesel and Kshs 10 per liter of petrol. The cost of goods, bus fare and production will immediately rise, again."

Instead of imposing taxes as source of raising revenue to support the government expenditure. He has asked President Ruto to halt the appointment of the 51 Chief Administrative Secretaries.

Further, Odinga has told the Kenya Kwanza Administration to seal the loopholes that have led to loss of revenue and cut the size of government.

"Freeze ministerial out of station allowances, ministerial house allowances and domestic allowance for cabinet and principal secretaries. Stop corruption and theft of public funds,"he stated.