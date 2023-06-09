Rwanda: Kagame, Central African Republic President Touadera Discuss Security Cooperation

President Paul Kagame on Thursday, June 8, met with his Central African Republic (CAR), counterpart Faustin Archange Touadéra who is in Rwanda on a working visit and discussed a range areas including the existing cooperation between the two countries and the state of security in CAR.

The Central African Republic leader last visited Rwanda in October, 2022.

According to a statement released by the Office of the President, during Thursday's meeting, both Heads of State discussed areas of ongoing bilateral cooperation, "including collaboration in addressing security challenges in CAR."

President Touadera's visit comes at a time when Rwanda and CAR maintain strong bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly on matters of security, with Rwanda forces playing a pivotal role in pacifying the central African nation.

Rwanda is one of the largest troop contributors to the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) since 2014.

In 2020, Rwanda deployed "force protection troops" to the Central African Republic, under an existing bilateral agreement on defense, at the time, officials said, the deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels supported by former President François Bozize.

During his last visit to Rwanda President Touadéra expressed his gratitude and that of the people of the Central African Republic to the people of Rwanda for their technical and operational support to the Central African Armed Forces.

The Heads of State committed to intensify bilateral ties, and agreed to promote trade, financial, cultural and technical cooperation.

Beyond ties on security, the two countries have previously signed agreements on defense, mining and oil, as well as investment promotion.