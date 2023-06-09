Malawi: Deputy Minister Mdoko Stresses the Importance of Vocational Skills Subjects

The Deputy Minister of Education, Nancy Chaola Mdoko, has said vocational skills subjects and additional languages like French are very important in exposing and preparing students for future careers.

She was speaking on Thursday at Mzuzu Government Secondary School on a tour of checking how the 2023 Junior Certificate Examinations (JCE) which started on Tuesday, 30th May were winding up.

On this day, candidates were sitting for vocational skills subjects namely Technical Drawing, Clothing and Textiles, Home Economics, Woodwork and Metalwork as well as French which a language; all of which are erective (optional). Mzuzu Government Secondary School offers all these subjects.

"We have not experienced any challenges in the administration of this year's JC Examinations except for a few cases of candidates whose examination fees were not paid to MANEB by some unprofessional teachers. Nevertheless, this was handled and the concerned candidates sat for the examination.

"Erective subjects should be given maximum attention just as core subjects. These erective subjects provide a variety of benefits to the students and they are an important part of secondary education. As such, students should be encouraged to take these subjects. The technical subjects will contribute to skills development which is key for the attainment of the Malawi we aspire by 2063, a wealthy and self reliant, industrialised upper middle income country," explained Mdoko.

The Deputy Minister added that erective subjects offer students a way to express themselves in ways that they chose to as they introduce the students to new fields and possible career choices.

Education Division Manager for the North, Jennings Matalabanda Kayira, said swindling funds meant for national examinations is a criminal offence and at the same time an act of misconduct which the Ministry cannot just sit and watch.

"Embezzling students' examination fees is an act of misconduct in the Malawi Public Service Regulations (MPSR). It is also criminal in nature and that is why a teacher that was involved in such a malpractice in our division was handed over to the police and will appear before the court of law," said Kayira.

As the JCE came to an end on Thursday, 8th June, the Malawi School Certificate Examinations (MSCE) will commence on 27th June, 2023.