Rwanda: General Kabarebe in Central African Republic, Meets Rwandan Peacekeepers

Gen James Kabarebe, the Senior Defence and Security Advisor to President Paul Kagame on June 8 arrived in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR), for a three-day working visit.

According to a statement from Rwanda Defence Force, Kabarebe, upon arrival met with Rwanda Security Forces operating under United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The statement was posted on the RDF Twitter account.

Kabarebe also met Rwandan troops operating under a bilateral agreement in the same country.

In a related development, CAR President Faustin Archange Touadéra is in Rwanda on a working visit. Upon his arrival he met with President Kagame at his office discussed a range areas including the existing cooperation between the two countries and the state of security in CAR.

The Central African Republic leader last visited Rwanda in October, 2022.

Rwanda is one of the largest troop contributors to MINUSCA where it has maintained blue helmets since 2014.

In 2020, Rwanda deployed "force protection troops" to the Central African Republic, under a bilateral agreement on defence, at the time, officials said, the deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels loyal to former President François Bozize.