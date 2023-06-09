Tanzania: Pccb Investigates Bribe Claims in Birth Certificates Issuance

Bukoba — THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Kagera Region is investigating reports that some officials in Missenyi Council were soliciting bribe, ranging between 5,000/- and 10,000/- for issuing a birth certificate for a child.

Kagera Regional Acting PCCB Chief, Mr Ezekia Sinkala explained that when investigations are completed the suspects would be arraigned.

"PCCB is investigating reports indicating that some officials in Missenyi Council were soliciting bribe ranging between 5,000/- and 10,000/- for issuing a birth certificate for a child. Upon completion of investigations the suspects will be arraigned," he said.

Mr Sinkala further said that PCCB has investigated 52 projects worth 9.208bn/- between January and March this year, covering various sectors including health, education, roads and water infrastructures.

At least six projects worth 1.540bn/- had discrepancies while officials were directed to rectify them accordingly.

Some of the discrepancies include poor book keeping, some of contractors not following laid down procurement requirements while some of the completed roads projects lacked trenches to allow water to flow smoothly, he said.

Mr Sinkala said the bureau also investigated and found loopholes in revenue collection on livestock auctions while some of the traders did not possess licences.

"During the same period, about 120 complaints were recorded out of which 43 complaints related to corruption while investigations on 36 files had already been completed," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 417,148 children aged under five years in Kagera Region are expected to be registered and issued with birth certificates by the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA).

RITA Administrator General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ms Angela Anatory told the 'Daily News' in an interview in Bukoba Municipal Council that the exercise is expected to be completed before June 30th, this year.

"The government has devised a new system where all under five children will be registered at their respective Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) office and at their nearest health facility. This will ensure that every child gets registration upon birth and issued with a certificate.

She explained that to-date RITA had already completed the Registration and Issuance of Birth Certificates in 23 Mainland Regions with only three regions still remaining, namely Kagera, Kigoma and Dar es Salaam.