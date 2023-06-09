Tanzania: Import Bill Surges On Higher Global Commodity Prices

9 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE import bill increased to 17 billion US dollars in the year ending April from 12.9 billion US dollars in the corresponding period last year on account of the rise in commodity prices in the global market.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for May the import of white petroleum products is the main driver of the increase, accounting for 30.9 per cent of the change recorded an annual growth of 45.3 per cent to 3,291.0 million US dollars largely on account of price effect.

On a monthly basis, goods worth 939.3 million US dollars were imported in April this year lower than 1,105.2 million US dollars in April last year mostly driven by intermediate goods, in particular petroleum products, attributed to price easing.

Consistent with the increase in goods import bill, services payments rose to 2,648.7 million US dollars in the year ending April from 1,843.8 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year mainly driven by freight payments.

On a monthly basis, service payments were 195.4 million US dollars compared with 173.5 million US dollars in April last year. The increase is largely attributable to other business services and travel payments.

The primary income account deteriorated further, recording a deficit of 1,271.5 million US dollars in the year to April compared with a deficit of 1,228.3 million US dollars in a similar period in the previous year.

However, on a monthly basis, the deficit narrowed to 94.7 million US dollars in April this year from a deficit of 125.5 million US dollars in April last year.

The secondary income account improved to a surplus of 582.1 million US dollars in the year to April from a surplus of 554.0 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year driven by personal transfers.

On a monthly basis, the account balance narrowed to a surplus of 44.9 million US dollars from a surplus of 60.0 million US dollars in April last year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.