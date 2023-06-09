Tanzania: Govt to Assess Trade Obstacles On Bee Products

Dodoma — THE government is working out solutions to various challenges of beekeeping value chain in order to enhance the sector's contribution to the economy.

The remarks were made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Beekeeping Policy and Legislation Officer, Mr Filipo Mwampamba during the Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) with stakeholders from the beekeeping value hosted by Beekeeping Value Chain Support (BEVAC).

"The government has begun addressing challenges facing the beekeeping sector in collaboration with stakeholders like the ongoing improvements on bee product fee regulations," he said.

The beekeeping sector employs two million people and contributes about 12.9 million US dollars in exports.

The two-day dialogue deliberated on the simplification of reforms in the value chain and improvement of the export process of bee products.

The Public-Private Dialogue was hosted by the BEVAC project in collaboration with stakeholders from the beekeeping value chain such as the Business Support Organisations (BSOs) and various government agencies.

The event aimed at presenting the issues and policy recommendations from two published position papers on the identification of the root causes of selected priority issues and developing policy recommendations.

The dialogue allowed both the private sector and government agencies to discuss the possible implementation of policy solutions to address trade obstacles in the sector and agree on an action plan.

The two-day event supports the progress of the sector through the provided inputs to help beekeeping value chain actors move forward in addressing key trade barriers.