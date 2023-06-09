Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon Qualifier - Nine Sundowns Players in South Africa Squad to Face Morocco

Nine players of Mamelodi Sundowns have been named in South Africa's squad to play Morocco in this month's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023 qualifier.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos named the nine players in his strong squad of 23 as they were pivotal in their club's impressive run in this season's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Another notable inclusion is this year's TotalEnergies CAF Champions League finalist, Percy Tau, who has been in scintillating form for Al Ahly this season.

The squad for the final round of the match against Morocco on 17 June also includes 19-year-old Thapelo Maseko of SuperSport United.

The mouth-watering tie between two nations from opposite ends of the continent will be crucial for both sides, who will be using the fixture as a litmus test to measure their preparedness for Africa's biggest football spectacle in Cote d'Ivoire next year.

Both Bafana Bafana and The Atlas Lions have secured their tickets to Cote d'Ivoire but a good showing in the final round will serve as a major confidence boost as part of their preparations.

"If we get a good result, it will be good for us. It will be good for them too if they get a good result," Broos said.

Kick off at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg will be 15h00 GMT.

South Africa 23-Man Squad

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala

Midfielders:

Luke Le Roux, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas

Strikers:

Monnapule Saleng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Zakhele Lepasa, Percy Tau, Cassius Mailula, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane