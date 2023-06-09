Africa: Morocco Announces Friendly Matches Ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

Morocco's female national team is gearing up for the upcoming 2023 World Cup with a series of friendly matches in preparation for next month's global competition.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has revealed the three nations that the team, led by coach Reynald Pedros, will face in their preparations for the tournament scheduled to take place from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses will kick off their friendly fixtures against Italy on July 1, followed by a match against Switzerland four days later.

Their preparation will end with another friendly which will see the North Africans taking on Jamaica on July 16.

The venues for these encounters have yet to be announced.

The friendly matches leading up to the World Cup provide valuable opportunities for the Lionesses squad to fine-tune their strategies and build team chemistry.

Coach Reynald Pedros will be closely monitoring the performances of his players during these matches as they seek to reach their peak form before the prestigious tournament.

With challenging opponents awaiting them, the north African women's national team faces a tough task in their first-ever Women's World Cup appearance.

Morocco, placed in Group H, will commence their World Cup campaign on July 24 against Germany, who are two-time champions (2003 and 2007) and runners-up in 1995.

On July 30, they will face South Korea, a team that has reached the round of 16 twice (2003 and 2015) and was eliminated in the group stage only once (2019).

The Moroccans will play their final group game against Colombia on August 3.

The Cafeteras have participated in two previous editions, but were eliminated in the round of 16 on both occasions.

Morocco's participation in the World Cup marks an important milestone for women's football in the country.

The team's progress and achievements on the global stage will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of female footballers and contribute to the growth of the sport in Morocco.