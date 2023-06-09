Angola, Russia Assess Bilateral Cooperation

8 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan and Russian authorities discussed Thursday in Luanda the search for mechanisms to increase bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, economic and technological fields.

This was during an audience the Angolan top diplomat Téte António granted to the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the country, Vladimir Tararov.

The two interlocutors focused on the need to speed up of the political consultations between Angola and Russia.

They also analysed the necessity to hold Inter-governmental Commission for Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

Vladimir Tararov also discussed with the Angolan Foreign minister matters related to the Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for July, in St. Petersburg.

The discussion also covered the preparation of the BRICS summit (an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), due to take place at the end of August in the South African city of Durban.

The Russian diplomat also spoke of his tour to the provinces of Huíla and Benguela, as well as of the first appointment of a Counselor for Agriculture of the Russian Federation in Angola.

Angola and Russia have expressed interest in strengthening cooperation, with stress to the diversification of the strategic partnership in the political-diplomatic, defence and security, technological and economic-business fields. FMA/SC/DAN/NIC

