African Superstars, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Libianca, KO and Uncle Waffles Nominated for Best International Act at the BET Awards 2023

Burna Boy heads Africa with four nominations.
9 June 2023
BET announces  "BET Awards" 2023  nominees, with Drake and GloRilla leading the international nominations, counting at seven and six nominations, respectively, while  Burna Boy heads Africa with four nominations, alongside  Tems following closely with three. This year's nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports. "BET Awards" 2023 will air LIVE on BET, Monday, 26 June 2023, at 01:00 am WAT/ 02:00 am CAT  as culture's biggest night will celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop throughout the LIVE telecast on BET. A repeat broadcast will air on  BET Monday, 26 June, at 17:00 WAT and 18:00 CAT.

Alternative Hip hop and R&B act, Drake claims the top spot at the 2023  "BET Awards"  with seven nominations. Drake's nominations include 'Best Male Hip Hop Artist,' 'Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,' 'Best Group' with  21 Savage, 'Best Collaboration' with  Future and Tems  (" Wait for U" ),  'Album of the Year,' for   Her Loss with 21 Savage and 'Viewer's Choice Award,'  for Jimmy Cook with  21 Savage,  and his feature on  Wait For You with Future and Tems.

In October 2022, Gloria Hallelujah Woods, known professionally as  GloRilla was named a BET Amplified Artist. She gave an electrifying performance at the "BET Hip Hop Awards," where she won Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Currently,  GloRilla has six nominations, including 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist,' 'Best New Artist,' 'Album of the Year' for  Anyways, Life's Great,  'Video Of The Year' for  Tomorrow 2  with  Cardi B, and 'Best Collaboration' for her features with  HItkidd  ("F.N.F. Let's Go") and  Cardi B  ("Tomorrow 2").

21 Savage and  Lizzo earned the third-highest number of nods, with five nominations each. Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice,  and  SZA  follow with four nominations each. Cardi B, Coco Jones, FLO, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, and Tems are tied with three nominations each.

"We are thrilled to see this year's impressive nominees list. The sheer quality of talent and artistry on display is truly remarkable, and we could not be more proud to showcase and recognised all our nominees on a global stage. This year, we have a rich and diverse international nomination category from across the world from Burna, Ayra Star, Stormsy, KO, Lebiaanca from Africa, L7nnon from Brazil, and Aya Nakamura and Tiakola from France. This underscores their exceptional musical abilities and contribution to the culture. Global African Music and Pop Culture continues to inspire and uplift audiences worldwide, and we are excited to celebrate their success by shining a spotlight on their incredible talent. This is the strongest year yet for the International category, and we eagerly anticipate honouring all our nominees at this year's BET Awards," comments  Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Paramount Africa and Lead for BET International.

The "BET Awards"  2023 nominations were carefully selected by the BET Voting Academy, comprised of an esteemed group of entertainment professionals and influencers spanning various fields, including music, media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Culture's biggest night, "BET Awards," has been the #1 cable award show among all adults ages 18-49 for the last two consecutive years and is the #1 cable award show among Black adults ages 18-49 for the 21st consecutive year (CY02-CY22). "BET Awards"  is the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – honouring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, by celebrating the culture and being a driving force for social change.

Voting for the "BET Awards" 2023 Viewer's Choice Award begins June 8, 2023, and ends June 25, 2023, at 00:30 am WAT/ 1:30 am CAT.

Cast your vote here:  https://www.bet.com/viewerschoice23

BET.com/bet-awards is the official site for  "BET Awards" 2023  and will have all the latest news and updates about this year's show. Follow us @ BET and @BETAWARDS. Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, VP, of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy to Co-Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

See below for the complete list of nominees for  "BET Awards" 2023 :

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

VIEWER'S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
Mc Ryan Sp (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
About Damn Time                                        Lizzo
Break My Soul                                              Beyoncé
First Class                                                     Jack Harlow
Jimmy Cooks                                                 Drake Feat 21 Savage
Kill Bill                                                              Sza
Last Last                                                          Burna Boy
Super Freaky Girl                                           Nicki Minaj
Wait For U                                                      Future Feat. Drake & Tems

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Anyways, Life's Great                       Glorilla
Breezy                                               Chris Brown
God Did                                             Dj Khaled
Her Loss                                            Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers         Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance                                      Beyoncé
Sos                                                     Sza

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Sza
Tems

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher

BEST GROUP
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage
Dvsn
Flo
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION
Big Energy (Remix)               Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
Boy's A Liar Pt. 2                    Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Call Me Every Day                Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
Can't Stop Won't Stop         King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
Creepin'                                 Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
F.N.F. (Let's Go)                     Hitkidd & Glorilla
Tomorrow 2                           Glorilla & Cardi B
Wait For U                             Future Feat. Drake & Tems

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
We (Warm Embrace)           Chris Brown
2 Million Up                            Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey Feat. Rob49
About Damn Time                Lizzo
Bad Habit                               Steve Lacy
First Class                                Jack Harlow
Kill Bill                                       Sza
Tomorrow 2                            Glorilla & Cardi B

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
A$Ap Rocky For Awge
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST
Ambré
Coco Jones
Doechii
Flo
Glorilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Bless Me                                                         Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Finished (Live)                                               Tamela Mann
I've Got Joy                                                   Cece Winans
Kingdom                                                        Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

New                                                                Tye Tribbett
One Moment From Glory                            Yolanda Adams
The Better Benediction (Pt.2)                      Pj Morton Feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le'andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BET HER
About Damn Time                            Lizzo
Boy's A Liar Pt. 2                                Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
Break My Soul                                    Beyoncé
Her                                                      Megan Thee Stallion
Lift Me Up                                           Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By - Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
Players                                               Coi Leray
Special                                              Lizzo

BEST MOVIE
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

BEST ACTOR
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan

BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya

YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha'carri Richardson

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry

