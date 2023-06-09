Rwanda: Six Rwanda Premier League Top Players Who Could Change Clubs

The 2023 mid-year transfer window is already open in Rwanda with both foreign and local clubs looking around to cash in on quality talents.

Some of the players in the Rwanda Primus Premier League whose contracts are expiring by June 30 will move out as free agents whereas others are considering their future elsewhere with potential bids set to lure them out of their respective clubs.

Weekend Sport takes a look at six top players in the Rwandan Premier League who are likely to change clubs.

Leandre Willy Onana (Rayon Sports)

Onana joined the Blues in September 2021 and has risen to become their best player in the past two seasons.

The Cameroonian netted 16 goals in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League season to help Rayon Sports finish third and he was also instrumental in their Peace Cup triumph.

With Onana's two-year deal coming to an end on June 30, Simba are closely monitoring his situation and have shown interest in him.

The Tanzanian giants admire Onana's quality and his goal scoring prowess and are ready to keep tabs on him as a potential replacement for Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah who was shown the exit door due to injuries.

Unless Onana decides to extend his contract with the Blues, Simba are ready to break the bank to sign him ahead of next season.

Rayon Sports are said to have held negotiations with the Rwanda Premier League top scorer who they believe would be their key man back in the CAF Confederation next season. Onana admits that an offer has been made by Simba, but it remains pending until decides on his future.

Sadick Sulley (Bugesera FC)

The Ghanaian striker nearly joined Spanish lower tier side UD Mollentense last summer after impressing on trials but work permit was not granted because the level of the competition is low and he had to return to Bugesera.

He scored the winning goal against AS Kigali in Nyamata which secured Bugesera their Premier League status this campaign.

With his contract expiring on June 30, a move abroad or to one of big teams in the domestic league is a possibility since the striker has proven himself in the past years.

Arthur Gitego (Marines FC)

The gangling forward has already had an offer from FC Gagra in Georgia and both Kiyovu Sports and Rayon are said to be monitoring him.

It is evident that Gitego may not continue with Marines FC for next season as he is ripe for a bigger opportunity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He netted 10 goals for Marines and was key as they survived the Premier League.

Abedi Bigirimana (Kiyovu)

It is now a matter of where the Burundian will go next after Kiyovu announced his departure on Thursday.

The 2021/22 Rwanda Premier League best player could not make the same impact this season but he was able to net some crucial goals for the Green Baggies.

Bigirimana is on the wanted list of Tanzania side Azam FC and there is a high possibility that he might make a move.

A host local club could also be chasing his signature since his exit from Kiyovu was made official.

Thierry Manzi (AS Kigali)

The Amavubi defender's name has popped up on Simba FC Simba SC's transfer list as they seek a replacement for Joash Onyango.

Manzi is being looked at alongside fellow countryman and Rayon Sports skipper Abdul Rwatubyaye Simba could end up opting for the AS Kigali defender as a better option over Rwatubyaye whose injury records remains a source of concern.

Theodor Malipangou (Gasogi)

FC Gagra of Georgia have already tabled an offer for the 20-year-old Central African Republic midfielder. Malipangou scored 10 league goals in the 2022/23 season for Gasogi and was among the exciting players in the league.

Aside FC Gagra, Tanzanian champions Yanga as well as Simba SC have also shown interest in the forward.