Morocco: 2023 Promises to Be 'Breakthrough Year' for Moroccan Tourism (Ministry)

Rabat — With double-digit growth, 2023 promises to be "a breakthrough year" for Moroccan tourism, said the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy.

In fact, tourist arrivals in Morocco are booming at the start of this year, with 5.1 million tourist arrivals by the end of May 2023, representing growth of 20% compared with the same period in 2019, said the Ministry in a statement, pointing out that 2019 is considered the benchmark year for the sector.

The month of May, meanwhile, stands out for record growth of 55% with 1.1 million arrivals compared to 2019, the ministry added.

Several major source markets are driving this growth, notably Spain, the UK, Israel and Italy, with growth of 46%, 29%, 158% and 10% respectively.

Quoted in the statement, Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and the Social and Solidarity Economy, emphasized: "We are very proud of these achievements, which are the result of the 2 billion Dirham emergency plan that the government has put in place to support professionals in 2022 and enable them in particular to upgrade the hotel offer, of the many offensive actions that we are carrying out in terms of air travel, promotion and referencing of Morocco with major Tour-Operators, as well as of the dynamism of operators in the sector. Not forgetting, of course, the achievement of the Atlas Lions, which propelled our country to the forefront of the international stage".