Africa: Riyadh - Morocco Presents New Report By 'Africa Focus Group' of Global Coalition Against Daesh

Riyadh — Morocco, in its capacity as co-chair of the Africa Focus Group, presented the Group's new report at the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition against Daesh, held on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The report, presented by Ismail Chekkori, director of Global Issues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, reviewed the dangerous evolution of the terrorist threat in Africa, with particular emphasis on the situation in the Sahel, and shared indicators on the dynamics and impact of this threat in conjunction with other security threats.

Through this exercise, Chekkori informed Coalition members of the progress made by the "Africa Focus Group" in coordinating the efforts of partners to combat the terrorist threat in Africa.

During the meeting, the various multidimensional axes of the "Africa Focus Group" Action Plan, adopted at the plenary meeting of senior officials in March 2023, were outlined.

Morocco co-chairs the "Africa Focus Group" of the Global Coalition against Daesh, in collaboration with the United States, Italy and Niger.

The Coalition currently has 86 member states and international and regional organizations.