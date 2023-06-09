Africa: Ministerial Meeting of Global Coalition Against Daesh Adopts Action Plan of Its 'Africa Focus Group' Co-Chaired By Morocco

9 June 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Riyadh — The Global Coalition against Daesh adopted the action plan of its "Africa Focus Group", co-chaired by Morocco, the United States, Italy and Niger, at the Coalition's 10th meeting, held on Thursday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This action plan, which follows on from the last meeting of the "Africa Focus Group", held on March 1-2, 2023 in Niamey, aims to support African states in the fight against terrorist groups and other non-state actors, including separatist movements that threaten security and stability on the continent.

The Africa Focus Group aims to strengthen the fight against Daesh by engaging members of the Global Coalition, coordinating with other regional and multilateral entities, combating the financing of terrorism, pursuing stabilization efforts in liberated areas, deterring the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and countering Daesh's extremist and violent rhetoric aimed at vulnerable populations.

Morocco's co-chairmanship of the Africa Focus Group confirms its leading role in the fight against terrorism, as a provider of peace and stability in Africa, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

It is also a recognition of the Kingdom's pioneering advocacy within the Coalition to adequately address the evolving terrorist threat in Africa.

