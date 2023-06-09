Algeria: Ali Maachi Award of Young Creators - President Tebboune Confers Prizes On Winners

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday in Algiers awarded the winners of the President of the Republic's Ali Maachi Award for Young Creators, on the National Artist Day.

In the ceremony marking the National Artist Day, the president of the Republic handed over the first prize in the Novel section to Tayeb Sayad, that of poetry to Khelil Abbès, and that of drama writing to Manal Ben Hellal.

President Tebboune also handed over the Theatrical Performance Award to

Abdeldjalil Maallem, the Best Musical Work to Aymen Makhloufi, the Plastic Arts Award to Laouissi Romaissa, the Choreography Award to Zine El Abidine Khattab and the Cinema and Audiovisual Award to Mohamed-Amine Yazid.

The jury, chaired by writer and translator Mohamed Sari, includes academicians, writers, poets, musicians and composers.

The ceremony took place at Abdelatif Rahal National Convention Centre, in the presence of senior State officials, members of the government and many artistic and cultural figures.