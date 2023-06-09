North Africa: RSF Appoints Florianne Heine As Regional Director for the North Africa Bureau

8 June 2023
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)
press release

The international secretariat of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Paris is pleased to announce that Florianne Heine has been appointed as the director of its Tunis-based North Africa bureau, with the principle task of developing RSF's activities in a region where press freedom is under a great deal of pressure.

As a former project coordinator for regional and international organisations for the past 15 years, Florianne Heine will oversee RSF's activities in the six countries covered by this bureau - Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan and Tunisia.

She will also coordinate the work of a committed team including RSF's Algiers-based North Africa representative, Khaled Drareni, who acts as RSF's spokesperson in the region; North Africa advocacy officer, Samir Bouaziz, and the project officer, Alia Kerkeni.

Florianne Heine has worked with a range of actors including local media, journalists, civil society organisations and government authorities. She has devoted much of her career to working on projects related to stability, peacekeeping and crisis management in West Africa and, more recently, in North Africa and the Middle East region.

"We have ambitious goals for our cause in North Africa, and Florianne's job will be to increase the impact of RSF's activities on journalistic freedom, independence and pluralism in the region," RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said. "Her in-depth knowledge of the Maghreb, where she has lived for the past five years, will help her in guiding the bureau in its mission of defending and, even more so, promoting the public's right to information.

Christophe Deloire

Secrétaire général de RSF

"I'm delighted to join the Tunis team, which does a remarkable job," Florianne Heine said. "Developing the regional office, striving for an ever more relevant impact and providing support to journalists in the region are the three intervention pillars that we are putting at the heart of our regional strategy. I will pursue this strategy with a constant concern for accountability in the actions we conduct, and aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals."

Read the original article on RSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.