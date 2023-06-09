Kenyans, Don't Fall for Scam Facebook Page Promising Huge Rewards for Joining the Illuminati

The Facebook page Freemason in Kenya promises huge cash rewards to people in Kenya willing to join the Illuminati.

The idea of the Illuminati is a popular conspiracy theory, referred to by Vox news as "shadowy cabals that supposedly control the world". UK-based broadcaster BBC has also discussed it at length.

One of the posts on the page, dated 7 June 2023, reads: "REVERSE CALL ... JOIN UPATE BONUS YA 70,000KSH KAMA NI MARA YA KWANZA TUMA NENO JOIN."

This mix of English and Kiswahili translates to: "Reverse call and join to get KSh70,000 bonus. If it is your first time, just send the word 'JOIN'."

Reverse Call is a service by Safaricom, Kenya's largest telecoms company, that allows a customer to make a call that the receiver pays for.

The "Freemason" in the page name appears to imply that it is being run by the Freemasons, which Britannica describes as "the largest worldwide secret, oath-bound society that conceals at least some of its rituals, customs or activities from the public". A number of myths and conspiracy theories surround the Freemasons.

To entice users, the posts on the page feature images of people with bundles of cash and high-end vehicles.

But are the offers and the Facebook page to be trusted? We checked.

Another scam

The page has aggressively advertised the phone number "0708880060". We texted "JOIN" to the number and quickly got a call back, from a different number, acknowledging our request.

But initial conversations with the caller quickly revealed his intentions. He informed us that we had qualified for a KSh70,000 bonus and that it would be sent to our mobile money number only if we deposited a small fee as an "offering".

We asked why it could not be deducted from the "bonus" we had been awarded instead and were told off "for lacking seriousness". Having to pay a fee beforehand for offers on social media is usually a clear indication of a scam.

Africa Check has debunked similar Facebook pages trying to scam unsuspecting users with promises of instant riches.

To protect yourself from online scams, read our guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.