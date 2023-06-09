Angola: Long-Term Strategy Foresees Greater Inclusive Digital Education

Luanda — Long-term strategic plan going until 2050, currently under public consultation, provides for step-up of digital education and expansion of literacy in the field.

In order to achieve this goal, the Government defends the implementation of digital literacy programme for teachers and equipping primary and secondary schools with computers and internet.

The government assured that the plan will be implemented through partnerships with internet service providers and adapted to curricula.

This initiative will ensure the inclusion of introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for the development of digital skills and apply new pedagogical methods that promote creativity and innovation.

The government plans to include, by 2050, the learning of digital skills in the programmes of all courses and plans to equip higher education institutions with computer facilities and internet access, as well as to make curricular content available in digital format.

The plan also covers the implementation of technology parks, associated incubators and centres of innovation and skills development, promoting the wider dissemination of digital skills and digital innovation.

Increasing teachers' digital literacy

The government also announced plans to create a digital literacy programme, offering teachers short courses to develop skills that enable them to use digital technologies and platforms.

The plan includes online training, communication and pedagogical activities as well as virtual teaching methods.

The Long-Term Strategy also includes the use of online training platforms for the continuous instruction of higher education teachers and the creation of a "Virtual University" in Angola. MGM/ART/DAN/NIC