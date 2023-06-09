Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Visits Ugandan Troops in Somalia Following Al Shabaab Attack

The Senior Presidential Adviser on special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has visited Ugandan troops in Somalia, following an attack by Al Shabaab militants on their base, a fortnight ago.

Gen Muhoozi met UPDF soldiers under ATMIS at Base Camp in Mogadishu to commiserate with them for the loss of their colleagues.

"I have come to condole with you for the demise of our fallen combatants. Let us have a one minute silence to pray for their souls. May their souls rest in peace and a quick recovery for the injured,"Gen Muhoozi said.

He informed the peace keepers under ATMIS that the strategic leadership has identified the weaknesses which caused Al-Shabaab to attack and overran Buulomareer camp, saying these were both tactical and external factors that need to be addressed.

He cautioned troops against relaxation because of ATMIS drawdown but to instead be more aggressive.

He further noted that withdrawal operations if not well planned can cause a lot of damage than any other phase of the operation.

Using Kiswahili word 'Sitasita', Gen Muhoozi cautioned troops the dangers involved with hesitation, noting that failure to decide in time automatically leads to death.

"In war sitasita (hesitation) is very dangerous. It leads to death and eventual defeat. The survivors told me they expected Al-Shabaab attack but they didn't react until the enemy reached nearer and this broke command and control," Gen Muhoozi said.

Buulomareer lies astride River Shabelle which is an agricultural sub region in the drought prone Somalia. Farmers irrigate their crops using tractors and donkeys throughout the night. This phenomenon led the troops to delay in reacting thinking the lights in gardens were from farmers.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been in Somalia for the last five days meeting UPDF commanders and staff, survivors of Buulomareer incident, hospitalized troops at Level 11 hospital.

He also visited Somali state house where he met the President of the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud