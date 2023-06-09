Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Announces Rwf50 Million Sponsorship for 2023 Peace Marathon

MTN Rwanda on Wednesday, June 7, announced sponsorship amounting to Rwf 50,500,000 to support the 2023 edition of the Kigali International Peace Marathon (KIPM).

The annual long distance running race is slated to take place on Sunday 11 June 2023.

The Peace Marathon has been attracting sports enthusiasts from the region and overseas, competing in the full marathon (42km), half marathon (21km) and Run for Peace (10km) MTN Rwanda has been a regular anchor sponsor of the event since 2016.

Handing over the sponsorship, MTN Rwanda acting Chief Digital and Consumer Officer Desire Ruhinguka said, "The Kigali International Peace Marathon has been a successful sports event that has brought people from diverse walks of life together every year."

"At MTN Rwanda, we are happy to continue to support this great initiative that advocates for a healthier lifestyle and amplifies the need for peace."

"We encourage everyone to come out on Sunday and take part. It is guaranteed to be a great day of fun and excitement," he added.

The first eight runners in the full and half marathon will be awarded various cash prizes that range from $400 (over Rwf400,000) to $20,000 (over Rwf22 million).

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) president Lt. Col (Rtd) Lemuel Kayumba commended MTN Rwanda for their tireless support to the Peace Marathon since they started to support the event in 2016.

"We thank MTN Rwanda for their continued support. MTN has been our trusted partner for nearly a decade, sharing our passion and dedication to the marathon. Their commitment to our federation has been instrumental in driving our success and elevating the standards of the events," Kayumba said.

"Together, we welcome you all, irrespective of age or skill level, to attend this Sunday. So, lace up your shoes, grab your water and let's run for peace," he added.

Over 3000 athletes, locals and internationals, have so far confirmed their participation at the forthcoming 2023 edition of the Peace Marathon.

First held in 2005, the event is an annual running competition in the marathon and half marathon distances usually held in Kigali.

In 2021, the marathon was awarded a World Athletics Label, an award that recognizes high standards in event organization, safety and runner experience as well as the application of the World Athletics rules and regulations.

The label also categorizes elite competitions with implications on ranking points available to international elite athletes and Olympics and World Championships qualification slots offered by the highest categorized competitions.