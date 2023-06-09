Kenya: High Court Unfreezes Bank Accounts of Judiciary Chief Registrar Amadi

Nairobi — The High Court has unfrozen bank accounts belonging to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi.

This is after Justice Alfred Mabeya ruled that there is no evidence linking her to the Gold scam.

He observed that there was no indication Amadi benefitted from the alleged Sh102 million gold scam.

He stated that Amadi was not involved in day to to day running of the firm, neither was there anyway she was either a beneficiary of the said funds or whether she participated in their disbursement.