Kenya: Kindiki to Meet Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo Leaders, Security Chiefs

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Kithure Kindiki was on Friday set to meet security, political, religious, and community leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties at Dira Primary School in Tiaty Constituency to address insecurity.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) said that peace and access to education will be top on Kindiki's agenda.

Some of the notable leaders who will participate in the meeting include Elegyo Marakwet Governor Wesley Korir and Tiaty MP William Kamket.

"The CS says education is listed as a key change agent in six North Rift Valley Counties that for years have experienced insecurity," MINA said.

The meeting comes when the two counties have experienced increased cases of banditry and cattle rustling.

According to the Interior Ministry, the Government will construct cross community schools in Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Samburu, Laikipia, West Pokot and Baringo Counties to promote peaceful coexistence and integration.

Kindiki has already held discussions with security and intelligence chiefs from West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Baringo Counties as part of his comprehensive approach to addressing the security challenges in the region.

The Interior CS will also visit the five cross community schools at the intersection of Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot to encourage education uptake, integrate children from different communities at an early age in what is aimed at limiting their recruitment into banditry

He will later address a public security baraza at Chesogon, at the border of West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties