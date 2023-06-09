Kenya: Senator Madzayo Warns MPs Against Ruto's Puppetry Amid Threats

Mombasa — Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzajo has challenged Members of Parliament affiliated with the ruling coalition Kenya Kwanza not to blindly serve as puppets of the Executive under the guise of loyalty.

The Kilifi Senator voiced deep concern on Friday over the current state of affairs, emphasizing that the Executive has reduced both chambers of Parliament to mere conduits.

"It is a shame that Parliament is being controlled," he said, referring to the ongoing discourse on the Finance Bill 2023 during a media workshop of Parliamentary journalists.

According to the Senator, this situation undermines the essential principles of proper oversight and accountability, as the Executive seems to prioritize these aspects less.

President William Ruto has been mobilizing his Kenya Kwanza allies in Parliament to ensure the smooth passage of the Bill.

On June 4, 2023, President Ruto issued a threat against those who would oppose the Bill after publicly declaring his desire for the MPs to cast an open vote on the Bill.

Senator Madzayo however, emphasized that no leader should succumb to threats, as they are ultimately accountable to their electorate, who expect them to uphold fairness in their representation.

"Gone are the days when threats used to prevail. Vote with your own conscious You need to safeguard the welfare of your people always," he said.

The Finance Bill 2023, which seeks to raise taxes across various sectors, continues to face significant opposition but despite this, the Kenya Kwanza leaders remain confident and determined to pass the bill in its entirety.

Senator Madzayo expressed his dismay at the unfortunate and inconsiderate actions of the leaders who, despite being aware of the ongoing challenges faced by Kenyans, such as the high cost of living and the constant rise in prices of basic commodities, continue to overlook these concerns.

"We can improve and make this country a better place. We need to be leaders of our own mind," he said.

With a supermajority in both chambers of the House, the Kenya Kwanza coalition holds significant influence, and President Ruto is capitalizing on this advantage to ensure the successful passage of his legislative agenda.