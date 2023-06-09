Mauritius: Environment Minister Calls for Holistic Approach in Managing Plastic Pollution Crisis

press release

The need for a holistic approach to managing the crisis of plastic pollution for a more sustainable and resilient future and to achieving the transition to a circular economy was highlighted, today, by the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano at the l'Aventure du Sucre, Mapou.

He was speaking at the opening of a workshop on better understanding the challenges, issues and prospects surrounding the use of plastic, organised by the PIM Limited in collaboration with the MCB and the Mission Verte. Around 250 participants, business leaders and representatives from the public and private sectors and NGOs are attending the workshop which will be facilitated by the expertise of Qualitropic.

The Managing Director of the PIM Limited & PIM Recycling, Mr Eric Corson; the Head of Mauritian & Regional Corporate of the MCB, Mr Xavier Bathfield and other personalities were in attendance.

Minister Ramano, at the outset, commended the PIM Limited for being a key partner in the manufacturing sector, specialising in the production of recycled plastic products. Underlining the imperative to foster a sustainable environment, he dwelt on the need for companies to understand the importance of Environmental Reporting. According to him, Environmental Reporting will better equip companies to manage their impacts.

On this score, he underpinned the necessity for a legal and regulatory framework to pave the way for mandatory reporting on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues. Mr Ramano also mentioned that the Ministry will formulate a roadmap in collaboration with stakeholders in key sectors on phasing out of plastics including concrete and achievable strategies and actions.

Regarding initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to address plastic pollution, he referred to the ban on non-biodegradable and single-use of plastic products such as disposable cutlery, plates, bowls, cups, trays and takeaways, as well as plastic bags effective as from 15 January 2022. With the implementation of this measure, there has been a shift in the mindset of consumers, manufacturers and retailers towards the use of biodegradable plastic bags and sustainable eco-bags, observed Minister Ramano.

To achieving better results, "we need a collective vision and a firm commitment from public authorities and private sector players", remarked Mr Ramano, adding that the Ministry will do its utmost to encourage the vital transition to more responsible and environmentally-friendly production methods of plastics.

The Managing Director of the PIM Limited addressed the need to look beyond immediate challenges and to consider long-term opportunities. Mr Corson encouraged the use of less plastic and to favour recyclable materials as well as encourage innovation in alternative solutions. According to him, the adoption of a responsible approach to plastics can enhance company's reputation, drive innovation, attract environmentally conscious customers and create new economic opportunities.

As for Mr Bathfield, he spoke of the MCB's commitment to promote a sustainable and dynamic economy. To this end, he referred to the sustainable loan which has been recently launched so as to supporting enterprises in their transition to a low-carbon, more environmentally-friendly business model.