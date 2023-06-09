Somalia Attends 2nd Arab Forum for Equality in Beirut

Beirut — Somalia participated in the 2nd Arab Forum for Equality organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, under the title "One Voice... Equality in Food Security"

The state minister for Labour and social affairs Yusuf Mohamed Aden participated in the two-day forum was launched on Thursday, bringing together a number of ministers and delegates concerned with planning, social development, agriculture, economy, trade, and youth issues are participating in it, in addition to representatives of regional organizations and representatives of UN agencies in the Arab region.

In his speech, Aden said Somalia has developed the social affairs sector in a way that would enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations with Arab countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Somali delegation held talks with Arab ministers on issues related to exchange of experiences in social development field, economic relations, joint coordination, and bilateral cooperation in the fields of social work.

The State minister has thanked the government of Lebanon and UN office in Beirut for the invitation to the key conference in which he showcased Somalia's progress in security and war on Al-Shabaab as well as state building.

Somalia is on path to recovery from 33 years of conflict that ruined the infrastructure, governance system and plagued the country into endless crisis.