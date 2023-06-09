Somalia Attends 2nd Arab Forum for Equality in Beirut

9 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beirut — Somalia participated in the 2nd Arab Forum for Equality organized by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in Beirut, under the title "One Voice... Equality in Food Security"

The state minister for Labour and social affairs Yusuf Mohamed Aden participated in the two-day forum was launched on Thursday, bringing together a number of ministers and delegates concerned with planning, social development, agriculture, economy, trade, and youth issues are participating in it, in addition to representatives of regional organizations and representatives of UN agencies in the Arab region.

In his speech, Aden said Somalia has developed the social affairs sector in a way that would enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation relations with Arab countries.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Somali delegation held talks with Arab ministers on issues related to exchange of experiences in social development field, economic relations, joint coordination, and bilateral cooperation in the fields of social work.

The State minister has thanked the government of Lebanon and UN office in Beirut for the invitation to the key conference in which he showcased Somalia's progress in security and war on Al-Shabaab as well as state building.

Somalia is on path to recovery from 33 years of conflict that ruined the infrastructure, governance system and plagued the country into endless crisis.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.