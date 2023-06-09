Uganda: Museveni Narrates COVID Experience

9 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

President Museveni has narrated his experience in self isolation as a Covid patient.

The president on Thursday announced he had gone into self isolation after testing positive for Covid.

In his latest write up, the president says his situation is not worrying.

"I will wait for two more days and do the test again. It seems immunization and the boosters for the immunization, do help. I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters," Museveni said.

Here is his statement in full;

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

Greetings. It is now day 3 in my Corona status. Yesterday, day 2 of my corona status, I felt very sleepy around 11am (the fifth hour of the day according to we, the People of the Tropics), yet I had slept well the previous night. Hence, I slept soundly up to the ninth hour of the day (3PM according to the People of the Temperate lands)

When I woke up, I was fresh and I wrote a short speech for the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja to give in Luwero today. I sent Nabbanja to Luwero because the VP, Alupo, is representing us in Lusaka- COMESA summit.

I slept at the fourth hour of the night, which the Europeans call 10PM and woke up at the 9th hour of the night (Shaaha mweenda z'ekiro) with a slight vague headache. I call it vague because it was not obwaabe (temples headache), it was not oruhora-hoore (the crown of the head) headache and it was not around the engata (the ring) of the head.

When I sat up and drank more water as advised by my daughter Patience Kokundeeka, the headache went away and I slept again.

According to my longtime doctor, Diana Atwiine, this is a mild case and should be managed conservatively by using vitamin C, other vitamins, especially -D and some anti-histamines.

"What are the other cases described as?" I asked Dr. Atwiine. The other cases could be described as: moderate or severe. These according to her, need different interventions.

When Atwiine announced my corona-status the other day, I am the one who told her to do it. I was still busy with other issues.

I will wait for two more days and do the test again. It seems immunization and the boosters for the immunization, do help.

I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters.

Happy Heroes Day celebrations.

Signed:

Yoweri K. Museveni

Ssaabalwanyi

9/6/2023

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.