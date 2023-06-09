Uganda: Museveni Narrates COVID Experience

President Museveni has narrated his experience in self isolation as a Covid patient.

The president on Thursday announced he had gone into self isolation after testing positive for Covid.

In his latest write up, the president says his situation is not worrying.

"I will wait for two more days and do the test again. It seems immunization and the boosters for the immunization, do help. I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters," Museveni said.

Here is his statement in full;

Ugandans, especially the Bazzukulu.

Greetings. It is now day 3 in my Corona status. Yesterday, day 2 of my corona status, I felt very sleepy around 11am (the fifth hour of the day according to we, the People of the Tropics), yet I had slept well the previous night. Hence, I slept soundly up to the ninth hour of the day (3PM according to the People of the Temperate lands)

When I woke up, I was fresh and I wrote a short speech for the Rt. Hon. Nabbanja to give in Luwero today. I sent Nabbanja to Luwero because the VP, Alupo, is representing us in Lusaka- COMESA summit.

I slept at the fourth hour of the night, which the Europeans call 10PM and woke up at the 9th hour of the night (Shaaha mweenda z'ekiro) with a slight vague headache. I call it vague because it was not obwaabe (temples headache), it was not oruhora-hoore (the crown of the head) headache and it was not around the engata (the ring) of the head.

When I sat up and drank more water as advised by my daughter Patience Kokundeeka, the headache went away and I slept again.

According to my longtime doctor, Diana Atwiine, this is a mild case and should be managed conservatively by using vitamin C, other vitamins, especially -D and some anti-histamines.

"What are the other cases described as?" I asked Dr. Atwiine. The other cases could be described as: moderate or severe. These according to her, need different interventions.

When Atwiine announced my corona-status the other day, I am the one who told her to do it. I was still busy with other issues.

I will keep you informed. Let everybody be fully vaccinated and for the elderly get boosters.

Happy Heroes Day celebrations.

Signed:

Yoweri K. Museveni

Ssaabalwanyi

9/6/2023