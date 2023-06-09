Tunisia: Preparations for JAP Hammamet 2023 At 85 Percent Complete, Says President of Organising Committee

8 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Preparations for the African Beach Games, JAP-Hammamet (June 23-30, 2023) have reached 85%, said president of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (TNOC) and head of COJAP Mehrez Bousayène.

"Everything will be done to make these games a celebration of African sport in Tunisia,» he added.

Bousayène took part in a working session, chaired by Governor of Nabeul Sabeh Malek on Thursday morning.

The session discussed the logistical aspects of organising the JAP and its rate of progress, which «was going at a steady and upward pace as the event and the competition approached,» he told TAP.

«We are working with seriousness and determination to make the JAP a real celebration of African sport, especially as this is the first multi-sport event that Tunisia has hosted since the 2001 Mediterranean Games", he pointed out.

He also welcomed the special attention paid to the forthcoming games by the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, as well as all the ministries, which makes the responsibility incumbent on the TNOC to make the event a success.

«Currently, 2,000 people have been accredited for the 2023 Olympic Games, including 1,000 athletes, and a number of international sporting and Olympic personalities. President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Robin Mitchell, and the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach have confirmed their attendance.

Governor of Nabeul Sabel Malek told TAP Nabeul and Hammamet are ready to welcome their guests, and that the JAP will be a real jubilation of African sport.

The working session was an opportunity to take stock of the latest preparations and to define proactive solutions for any unforeseen circumstances.

«Indeed, Nabeul, in partnership with the TNOC, decided to adopt a proactive approach by setting up anticipation plans and organising regular working and monitoring sessions to be ready for any eventuality.»

