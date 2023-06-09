Tunisia: April 2023 Marked By Rainfall Deficit (Inm)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, already in a situation of water stress, suffered a rainfall deficit in April 2023. The total rainfall for the month (27 main stations) was 481.3 mm, while the normal for the same stations was 741.8 mm, i.e. 64.9% of the normal.

These are the findings of the April 2023 weather report published on Thursday by the National Institute of Meteorology (INM).

In terms of temperature, the overall average was 18.3°C, just +0.7°C above the reference average.

The INM said average temperatures ranged from 15.3°C in Tabarka to 22.5°C in Tozeur and were above the reference values (1991-2020) in all regions except Tabarka (-0.9°C) and El Borma (-0.3°C).

April began with minimum and maximum temperatures below normal. After the 12th of the month, temperatures began to rise and the end of the month was marked by very high temperatures compared to the monthly norm, with variations of up to 10°C.

Average maximum temperatures ranged from 20.6°C in Mahdia to 29.2°C in Tozeur and El Borma, and were above the reference averages (1991-2020) in most regions except Tabarka and El Borma, where the averages were slightly below normal.

The overall mean maximum temperature (27 main stations) reached 24.6°C, exceeding the reference average for the same stations (23.3°C) by a difference of +1.3°C.