Kenya: Bata Denies Claim It Is Closing Kenyan Business

Nairobi — Shoemaker Bata Kenya Limited has refuted claims that it is closing its Kenyan business amid claims on social media platforms.

The footwear company's response comes after allegations circulated on Twitter and Facebook that the firm would be leaving the country.

"We are on normal annual maintenance shut down, normally provided for during off peak season," the firm's Managing Director Benson Okumu said in a statement.

Bata first began in Kenya in 1939 and has grown to become one of the go-to brands for footwear in the country.

The subsidiary of Bata Group, a family-owned business, now boasts 150 stores and a mega factory in Limuru, Kiambu County.

Some of its brands include Bata Toughees, Bata, North Star, Power, Bubblegummers, Weinbrenner, Safari, Sandak and Bata Industrials.

"All our stores are open and functional with great teams to serve you and a wide variety of shoes in ample stocks for our promise-to provide quality footwear for all," Okumu added.