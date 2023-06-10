Kenya: IGAD Leaders to Convene in Djibouti Monday for Talks On Regional Security

10 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Djibouti is set to host the 14th Ordinary Session of the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government on June 12, 2023.

The Assembly will bring together leaders from IGAD member states to deliberate on crucial matters pertaining to peace, security, and development in the region.

In addition to the IGAD member states, the African Union, diplomatic community members, and representatives from the United Nations and the European Union will also grace the event.

"The Assembly will provide an opportunity for IGAD member states to review the progress made in addressing these issues and to discuss new strategies for achieving sustainable development in the region," IGAD said.

The discussions are expected to prioritize strengthening cooperation among member states, promoting regional integration, and fostering peace, stability, economic growth, and social development.

The IGAD member states remain dedicated to working collaboratively to tackle the obstacles hindering the region's progress and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity for all its inhabitants.

The summit is anticipated to culminate in a joint communiqué, outlining the outcomes of the deliberations and charting the way forward for the region.

As the supreme policy-making body of the Authority, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government plays a pivotal role in setting objectives, providing guidelines, and establishing programs for the Secretariat.

