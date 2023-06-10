Uganda: NRM Govt Hasn't Forgotten Greater Luweero As Claimed, Says Museveni

President Museveni has said his government has not forgotten Greater Luweero which was the epicenter of the five-year guerrilla war that ushered him to power.

"It is, therefore, not correct to say that on the infrastructure side, the NRM has forgotten the Luwero-Triangle because those who say that they are in the tradition of the NRA should know that there is no Kiroombe (quarry) of money. Money is a result of struggle and has got many demands," Museveni said.

The president made these remarks on Friday during the Heroes day celebrations in Luweero where he was represented by the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja.

The current government has been blamed by many for neglecting Greater Luweero which acted as the battle ground which ushered the NRM to power, 37 years ago.

To this, many point to lack of infrastructure in the area including tarmacked roads, hospitals, and schools.

Wallowing poverty among the locals in the area is also a point of concern for many in area considered as the Mecca of the current NRM government which has seen many say Luweero has not benefited from the current NRM government.

In his speech on Friday, Museveni said whereas initially government didn't have enough money, they have managed to tarmac Mityana-Mubende-Fort-Portal Road and also reconstruct the Mityana-Kampala section.

" We tarmacked Busunju-Kiboga-Hoima and reconstructed Busunju-Kampala section; we tarmacked Matugga- Semuto-Kapeeka; we reconstructed the Kampala-Gulu road that goes through the heart of the Luwero-Triangle; we tarmacked Kasangati-Zirobwe and Gayaza-Kalagi and we tarmacked Mukono - Kayunga - Kangulumira - Jinja among others. All these roads were murram roads except the one of Gulu, which we reconstructed."

The president explained that despite money being as a result of struggle and having many demands, government has been able to extend electricity to many places in Luweero but also mentioned pending roads for tarmacking saying they "are well known to me because I walked along them on foot."

He mentions Luwero-Butalaangwa-Ngoma-Bulyamishenyi-Masindi; Zirobwe-Kikyusa-Bamugolodde-Kajwaama- Nakasongola; Myanzi-Kassanda-Bukuya-Kiboga; Mityana- Sekanyonyi-Busuunju; Kanoni-Manyi- Mityana; Butalangwa-Kappeka- Kakinga- Nakwaya; Mawale-Masuliita-Kakiri; Wobulenzi-Nakaseke-Kapeeka and the Bombo - Ndejje - Makulubita - Kalasa roads as those that will soon be tarmacked.

"With our oil money, it will be easier to do all these roads. As of now, we do not have ekirombe of money. We have been struggling and we have done well."

On increasing household incomes, Museveni said Operation Wealth Creation has provided 43,891,019 and 11320,000 coffee seedlings to farmers in Luweero and Nakaseke districts respectively between 2013 and 2021 when government changed to Parish Development Model and Emyooga.