South Africa: Diepsloot Residents Go On a Rampage Thumping Down On Criminals

Residents of Diepsloot have once more taken to the streets on Friday morning in protest against high crime in their township.

Residents walked street by street, hunting down suspected criminals. Shacks suspected to be harbouring suspected criminals were demolished and burnt. Some spaza shops were forced to close down. The protest has been gaining momentum with more people joining the.

Armed with sjamboks, sticks brooms and stones the angry community members were accompanied by two police vans with a couple of police manpower.

Diepsloot Community leader forum chairperson Lefa Nkala said Diepsloot is calling for President Ramaphosa to come and address them. "Minister Bheki Cele was here and deployed TRT and crime declined.

"But recently there has been a spike in murders, rape, robbers and armed robberies. We are tired, he said.

Lefa said some of the victims of these criminals are still fighting for their lives in hospitals.

Loyiso Toyiya said in the past two days two people have been killed. "Police are not assisting us. We will deal with these criminals by ourselves.

"We have been handing over criminals to the police and they are seen walking outside the following day," he claimed.