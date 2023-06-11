Africa: Govt Declares the End of Marburg Virus Disease

press release

Addis Ababa/ Bata — Today, Equatorial Guinea announced the end of the outbreak of Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) which was confirmed on 13 February 2023 in the north-western part of the country in the province of Kie Ntem. This was the first Marburg epidemic in the country with a total of One confirmed case, nine deaths and 16 suspected cases reported from two communities in the province.

The national health authorities, with support from Africa CDC and other partners, have established an epidemic response mechanism to effectively control any spread of the virus in Guinea and other affected countries. The mandatory 42-day countdown was triggered after the last case tested negative.

"Today, as CDC Africa, we are satisfied that Equatorial Guinea has fulfilled all obligations related to the control of the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak. In accordance with international standards and after the mandatory forty-two (42) days without new cases of disease, we declare that the Marburg virus disease outbreak is now over in Equatorial Guinea. Congratulations on your country's resilience and commitment during this very difficult period," said Africa CDC Acting Deputy Director Dr Ahmed Ogwell OUMA at the declaration of the end of the Marburg Virus Disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea ceremony held in Bata.

Marburg virus disease formerly known as Marburg Hemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans. The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through human-to-human transmission. It causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever in humans. The case-fatality rate for Marburg hemorrhagic fever is between 23 to 90%. Africa CDC has been at the forefront to support guinea in the control of the virus.