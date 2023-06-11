Kenya: National Treasury Releases Sh33.3bn April Revenue Share to Counties

11 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The National Treasury has released Sh33.3 billion to counties to settle pending bills.

National Treasury Principal Chris Kiptoo said Saturday the funds, from the equitable revenue share of April, will enable counties to deliver key services to citizens.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) received Sh11.1 billion and Sh10 billion respectively.

"The National Treasury is keen on clearing pending bills promptly to ensure the various government departments function optimally," he said.

Kiptoo spoke at his office in Nairobi.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.