Kenya: National Treasury Releases Sh33.3bn April Revenue Share to Counties

Nairobi — The National Treasury has released Sh33.3 billion to counties to settle pending bills.

National Treasury Principal Chris Kiptoo said Saturday the funds, from the equitable revenue share of April, will enable counties to deliver key services to citizens.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) received Sh11.1 billion and Sh10 billion respectively.

"The National Treasury is keen on clearing pending bills promptly to ensure the various government departments function optimally," he said.

Kiptoo spoke at his office in Nairobi.