Rwanda: D-Day As 2023 Kigali International Peace Marathon Gets Underway

The 2023 Kigali International Peace Marathon is finally here! More than 6000 athletes, professional and amateurs, are vying for medals at the much-anticipated running race.

The Peace Marathon, which is in its 18th edition, organised annually by Rwanda Athletics Federation in partnership with the Ministry of Sports. The race symbolizes the resilience of Rwanda's rebirth after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and it has, since its inception in 2005, embraced the noble cause of promoting peace amid ongoing conflicts worldwide.

Local and international athletes from countries like Ethiopia, Eritrea and Kenya confirmed their participation in the event's three categories namely full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21.097km) and Run for Peace(10km).

Among Rwandan athletes to watch include Adeline Musabyeyezu, a female middle-distance runner who won gold in a previous edition, Martha Yankurije who struck gold in the same competition in 2021 in the half marathon, and Robert Kajuga, a former summer Olympian who won bronze in the 2022 edition.

They will be vying for more medals against international elite athletes including International athletes at the competition include Ethiopia's Muluhabt Tsega, Deresa Gereta, Kebene Chala, Fetale Dejene, Mulugojam Birhan Ambi and Berhanu Heye, Morocco's Taoufik Allam and Abida Ezamzani and Kenya's Eric Kitanui among others

The athletes will use the itinerary from BK Arena-Chez, Lando-Gishushu-MTN Nyarutarama-Humps, KG290st-KCC-Ninzi hills, Minagri-KABC-Ombudsman, KG4Ave-Primature Roundabout-Ombudsman, KCC-RBC-KCC Service gate-Chez Lando, Rwahama-Simba Kimironko, and Controle Technique and back to BK Arena.

All roads in the given itinerary will be closed to the public.

The departure and finish lines are both located at BK Arena, the same venue where winners will be awarded.

The half marathon and full marathon starts at 8AM while the Run for Peace starts at 8.50AM.

This year's edition could be even more competitive given how the prizes have been increased, both in male and female categories.

Overall winners of the full marathon, in both male and female categories, will bag $20,000 (over Rwf22 million) up from last year's $4,000 (Rwf4,000,000).

The first and second runners-up will this year take home $15,000 (over Rwf16,800,000 million) and $7,500 (over Rwf8,500,000) respectively up from last year's Rwf2,500,000 and Rwf2,000,000.

The prize money for the fourth and fifth ranked athletes in the full marathon has increased by $5,000 (over Rwf 5,600,000) and $3,000 (over Rwf 3,400,000) respectively, up from last year's Rwf1,500,000 and Rwf1,000,000.

Prizes money was also extended to athletes that will make it in the top eight where the sixth, seventh and eighth ranked athletes will pocket $2,000 (over Rwf2,200,000), $1,500 (over Rwf1,600,000) and $1,000 (over Rwf1,100,000) respectively.

The prize money increase will also apply in the half marathon where the overall winner will take home $5,000 (over Rwf5,600,000) up from last year's Rwf2,500,000 while the first and second runners-up will pocket $4,000 (over Rwf4,500,000) and $3000 (over Rwf3,400,000) respectively up from last year's Rwf2,000,000 and Rwf1,500,000 respectively.

The fourth and fifth finishers will be rewarded $2,000 (over Rwf2,200,000) and $1,000 (over Rwf1,100,000).

The sixth, seventh and eighth ranked athletes will walk away $800 (over Rwf800,000), $500 (over Rwf500,000) and $400 (over Rwf400,000).