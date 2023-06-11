Kenya: Romania Recalls Kenya Ambassador After Racist Remarks

11 June 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Romania has recalled its ambassador to Kenya after Dragos Tigau allegedly compared Africans to monkeys.

Tigau is reported to have said, "The African group has joined us," when a monkey appeared outside a window during a meeting in April at a United Nations building in Nairobi, Kenya's capital.

CNN reports it has obtained documents showing that African diplomats formally condemned the Romanian diplomat's remarks during a meeting with Eastern European envoys at an April meeting.

CNN reports that it has also seen two letters of apology Tigau sent to the diplomats.

Romania said Saturday that it had just recently learned about the April incident.

Romania's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, "We deeply regret this situation and offer our apologies to all those who have been affected."

