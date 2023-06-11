Kenya: TSC Extends Application Deadline for Teachers' Promotion to June 15

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has extended the deadline for the promotion of teachers after failing to attract enough applicants.

TSC had advertised 14,000 slots.

The commission had advertised for the positions of chief principals, principals, deputy principals, head teachers and their deputies senior masters, as well as senior teachers, positions that are yet to attract applicants.

The commission now says it has given a one-week window period until June 15.

"Thousands of schools remain without heads of institutions and deputy heads of institutions for failure of teachers to apply for advertised positions "read a report by the Teachers Service Commission seen by Capital FM.

TSC equally observes that among the schools that are affected by the shortage of teachers include special needs public schools which have learners who are disabled.

The move by TSC to employ more teachers comes barely a month after President William Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to narrow disparities in the teacher-student ratio in public schools as part of his reforms in the education sector.

"I have instructed CS Education to look into this matter even as we wait to employ teachers next year. We will continue doing that in all our schools," he said.