South Africa: SA Athletes Dominate Comrades Marathon

Mzansi's ultra marathon runner Tete Dijana defended his Comrades Marathon in style on Sunday by setting the fastest time for a down run.

The SA flag continued to fly high in the women's race with pre-race favourite Gerda Steyn also setting a new record.

It became evident from onset that Steyn had her eyes set on the first prize as she cruised through the women's race, which saw her walking away with the coveted R500k title.

Steyn beat the 34-year-long "down" run record of 5:54:43, reducing it by a whopping 10 minutes to 5:44:54.

Adele Broodryk made it to second place at just under six hours, clocking 5:56:26, with Carla Monilaro clinching the third spot.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Comrades Marathon winner Tete Dijana successfully defended his title as he shattered the 2016 men's "down" record of 5:18:19, breaking a new record of 5:13:58.

Dijana didn't have it all as the man with the bulls eye on his back. Challengers like Ayanda Ngcobo showed their intentions quite early, leading throughout the first half of the race.

Dijana eventually mustered enough momentum to move to the front heading into Pinetown.

However, his victory did not come without a fight from his fiercest competitor the Dutch athlete Piet Wiersma.

Wiersma crossed the finish line just seconds after Dijana at 5:14:01, while former up run winner Edward Mothibi finished in third place at 5:17:34.

For the first time in the history of the Comrades Marathon, the top 10 runners in the men's race finished in just five and a half hours.

Both Dijana and Steyn each took home R1.2 million in cash prizes and record bonuses.

Top 10 men

· 1 - Tete Dijana (RSA) - 5:13:58

· 2 - Piet Wiersma (NED) - 5:14:01

· 3 - Edward Mothibi (RSA) - 5:17:34

· 4 - Gordon Lesetedi (RSA) - 5:20:43

· 5 - Rufus Photo (RSA) - 5:21:48

· 6 - Johannes Makgetla (RSA) - 5:23:34

· 7 - Teboho Sello (RSA) - 5:24:23

· 8 - Aleksei Beresnev (RUS) - 5:24:41

· 9 - Gift Kelehe (RSA) - 5:27:53

· 10 - Joseph Manyedi (RSA) - 5:29:49

Pictured Above: Left: Women's race winner Gerda Steyn, right: Men's race winner Tete Dijana.

Source: Twitter