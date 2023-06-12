South Africa: 124 Fake Doctors Arrested - South African News Briefs - June 12, 2023

More Than 120 Fake Doctors Allegedly Arrested

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has confirmed that they have arrested 124 fake doctors following a crackdown by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), reports IOL. Phaahla said that unregistered doctors are able to bypass the system by either accepting cash payments or operating within the practices of registered doctors in the private sector. He emphasised that it is illegal to work in the medical sector without obtaining the necessary approvals from the HPCSA. The HPCSA has over the past few months raised concerns about some of the fake doctors operating in towns and cities. Practicing medicine without HPCSA registration is considered a criminal offense under Section 17 of the Health Professions Act.

Another Arrest Made in Thabo Bester Prison Escape Case, More Expected

A 31-year-old man from Zimbabwe has been arrested in Johannesburg in connection with the Thabo Bester prison escape case. He is currently facing charges of aiding an inmate in escaping lawful custody, reports TimesLive. The suspect is likely to face more charges. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to nine. The man is scheduled to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that there is a possibility of more arrests.

Tete Dijana Wins 2023 Comrades Marathon

Dijana Tete emerged victorious in the 2023 Men's Comrades Marathon, securing his second consecutive title with a finishing time of 5 hours, 14 minutes, and 1 second, reports EWN. Meanwhile, Gerda Steyn won the women's race of the 96th edition of the marathon, in a time of 5:44:56. This year's race was a downhill run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban, with about 17,000 runners taking part in the 87km race. The Netherlands' Piet Wiersma came in second, with Edward Mothibi taking the third spot in the men's race, while Adele Broodryk came in second in the women's race, with Carla Monilaro clinching the third spot.

