Kenya: Principal Secretaries Warned Against Corruption in Ministries

Nairobi — The Head of Public service and Chief of Staff in the office of President Felix Kosgei has warned Principal Secretaries against corruption, instead urging them to spearhead efforts that curb the vice.

Speaking during a meeting with PSs in Isiolo on Saturday, Kosgei said that the government has already formed a multi-agency team that is monitoring activities in the public service.

He said that no one will be spared if found to be culpable of corrupt dealings.

"All state PSs being the accounting officers must account for all discrepancies in the procurement processes. All PSs must be vigilant, especially scrutinizing all audit reports," he said.

Kosgei also warned state officers against revealing confidential government information to the public.

He said that there are leaks of confidential government information in the public domain and the trend must be checked.

"All PSs must ensure that their key policy decisions be directed toward revamping the economy by helping the country to lower the cost of living and job creation, enhancing foreign exchange inflows, and promoting inclusive growth which will enhance the bottom-up economic strategy," he added.

Kosgei who is also the Chief of Staff in the office of the president referred to the vice as a serious challenge that has crippled the country in all sectors across the government and said that the offices of principal secretaries must be the champions to begin the war towards zero tolerance to corruption.

On March 25th, President William Ruto read the riot act to his Cabinet and the state officials at the Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDA) that they will carry their own cross should their dockets be found culpable of corruption.

In a letter signed by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the president insisted that his administration will not be tainted by state officers who engage in corruption in their respective dockets.

"In line with H.E. the president's proclamation, it is hereby reiterated that those in charge of managing public resources will take personal responsibility for any misuse of resources," stated Koskei.

Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu was sacked last month over corruption allegations, sending a strong signal of the government's resolve.