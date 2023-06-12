Kenya: G4S Van Transporting Marijuana Valued at Sh1 Million Impounded in Busia, 2 Arrested

Busia — Police in Busia are holding two G4S employees arrested while transporting bhang valued at Sh1 million.

The two were arrested along the Busia-Nambale road while on their way to Nairobi.

Nambale subcounty police commander George Ongosi while speaking to the press noted that, the vehicle was stopped by police officers from Nambale police station after the cops were tipped that the G4S vehicle was transporting the illegal drug.

According to Ongosi , the bhang had been rolled and sealed in two cartons.

The manner in which the bhang had been packaged made it hard for an ordinary person to suspect the boxes contained the drug.

"We received a tip off at around 11:30pm on Friday night that there was a motor vehicle registration number KCX 060Y that was en-route to Nairobi," the subcounty police boss said.

"Police officers stopped the vehicle and after conducting a quick search, they found two boxes that the driver and his colleague were using for transporting bhang."

"The officers arrested the two who were booked and will be arraigned in court on Monday."

Intelligence-led raid

He said the police antinarcotics team visited Nambale police station on Saturday and positively identified the drug.

Ongosi warned members of the public to avoid illegal business since police were on high alert ensuring business in outlawed products such as illegal drugs is fought against.

"I want to warn transporters of these drugs that this war will continue and we as the police are vigilant," he said.

"This, to us, looks like a collaboration between members of the public and the G4S personnel and I want to caution that the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone who will engage in this kind of activities."

Smuggling had been the order of the day in Busia in recent day due to its proximity to the border and porosity of the border paving way for such illegal businesses.

A similar arrest happened nine years ago when police arrested a middle aged man at Muluanda in the present day Samia subcounty after being found transporting bhang worth Sh1.2 million. - Kna