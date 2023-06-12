Tanzania: Samia Rings Changes At Rita

12 June 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Damian Gowela

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has revoked appointments of the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) Administrator General Angela Anatory and her deputy, Ms Lina Robert Sanga, replacing them with Mr Frank Kanyusi and Ms Irene Lesulie respectively.

A press statement issued yesterday by the director of presidential communications, Zuhura Yunus, noted that the appointment was effective from last Thursday.

Before being appointed to the post of RITA's administrator general, Mr Kanyusi served as a lawyer in the Mtwara Regional Commissioner's Office.

Ms Lesulie, prior to her appointment, was the Assistant Director of the International Affairs Section, Office of the Attorney General.

Literally, functions of RITA include registration and issuance of birth certificates, registration and issuance of death certificates, registration and issuance of marriage and divorce certificates, issuance of licences for a special place to celebrate marriage (in a hotel or hospital), and issuance of licences to conduct marriages.

It also deals with incorporation of trustees, probate, and administration of the deceased's estate; management of bankrupt and insolvent companies; issuance of certificates of no impediments; deeds of arrangement; wills writing and custody; provision of statistics on key life events; public trustees of minor or ownership assets; and issuance of adoption certificates.

The agency has so far completed the registration and issuing of birth certificates to children aged under five years in 23 Mainland Regions, with only three regions still remaining, namely Kagera, Kigoma, and Dar es Salaam.

